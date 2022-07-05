Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Kara Swisher is the editor at large of New York Magazine, co-host of the Pivot podcast, New York Times contributing opinion writer and host of the Sway podcast. She’s the go-to expert for analysis on all things business, technology and digital media. With NFTs, crypto and metaverse opportunities on the rise, Swisher is an advocate for reminding the industry on how to remain agile and skeptical through this continued era of transformation.