Alison Lomax Named as YouTube's New MD for UK and Ireland

Google has promoted Alison Lomax to become its managing director for video platform YouTube across the U.K. and Ireland.

Lomax, who joined Google in 2011 as part of its creative agency team, was previously managing director, of finance, automotive, marketplaces and travel, a position she took up last September.

“I’ll be working with Government and Policy makers to ensure YouTube continues to lead in online safety; and partnering with world-leading creators, producers, partners and broadcasters to make sure YouTube remains a major force in the creator economy, giving diverse British talent a platform to thrive,” explained Lomax while announcing the promotion on LinkedIn.

This is not her first time working within YouTube. In 2015, she was promoted to director of the brand strategy team, which delivered the U.K. YouTube sales and marketing strategy, and headed up a team of 20 people.

Two years later she formed Google’s U.K. lifestyle retail sector, leading commercial partnerships across fashion, luxury, health and beauty.

Prior to Google, she held positions within Tribal DDB, Agency Republic and Beattie McGuinness Bungay.

Lomax takes on the responsibility for running YouTube across the U.K. and Ireland from Ben McOwen Wilson, who moved to become the managing director of Google Play in EMEA last September. Previously, McOwen Wilson held the position of regional director EMEA as well as MD for YouTube for over six-and-a-half years.

Lomax also holds the position of executive member and honorary secretary for Women in Advertising and Communications, as well as being a director of Trans in the City, an organization that aims to further the inclusion of transgender, non-binary and gender diversity in business.

Last month, Adweek broke the news of Debbie Weinstein taking up the position of Google’s new UK and Ireland MD. Weinstein will begin in March, succeeding Ronan Harris, who moved to Snap having previously served as vp of global advertiser solutions for Google and YouTube.