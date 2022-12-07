Airy Styles, ‘Hipstoric’ Homes Highlight Trends in Pinterest Predicts 2023

Pinterest is looking ahead to the new year with Wednesday’s release of its Pinterest Predicts 2023 report on trends that it sees coming to fruition.

The platform wrote in its introduction, “Over 400 million people come to Pinterest each month to plan for the future. Because people turn to Pinterest to look forward and get ideas, the platform is able to leverage this search data to gain early insights and identify what’s coming next in the culture before it actually starts trending.”

Pinterest said Pinterest Predicts 2023 is the result of “multiple months of data, analysis and evaluation,” adding that for the third consecutive year, eight of 10 trends it forecasted in Pinterest Predicts 2022 came true.

The company added that it found in a recent study with Black Swan Data that trends on Pinterest took off 20% faster than those across other platforms in their first six months, and they sustained monthly growth more than 20% longer than trends on the rest of the internet.

Pinterest wrote, “When people engage with trends on Pinterest, they don’t just search for them once. Pinners often revisit them several times, searching above and beyond their original vertical or category. These repetitive searches provide a unique opportunity for brands to own trends across additional categories and reach people beyond their original target audience.”

Highlights from Pinterest Predicts 2023 follow:

Fashion: Pinterest sees airy styles dominating 2023, such as lace, ruffles, shimmer and tulle. With few remaining pandemic lockdown restrictions, loungewear and sweatpants will cede center stage to body-baring silhouettes. And look for the emergence of Romcom Core: cargo pants, claw clips, slip dresses and tube tops.

Home: The platform sees people embracing the “Hipstoric” home trend, combing vintage and modern styles, as well as the “Mush-rooms” trend, which Pinterest calls “a maximalist expression of ‘weirdcore’ décor.”

Celebrations: Kids? What kids? Where are the dogs? Pool parties will become “pool pawties” in 2023, Pinterest believes.

Wellbeing: Pinterest believes people “will trade their screens for stretches and their desks for tricep dips” and embrace primal movement, and both new parents and non-parents will focus on the postpartum period as “The Fourth Trimester.”

Pinterest global head of content and writing Celie O’Neil-Hart said in a statement, “It’s not just that Pinterest is predictive—the people behind the trends on Pinterest behave differently than they do on other platforms. For example, trends on Pinterest take off faster than anywhere else, and they also last about 20% longer than trends on the rest of the internet. For advertisers, this is incredibly important, as they’re able to capture even more value from our predictive insights.”