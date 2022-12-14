After Further Revue, Twitter to Shut Down Newsletter Publishing Platform Jan. 18

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter publishing platform it acquired in January 2021.

Revue founder Martijn de Kuijper said in a post on the company’s website that the platform will shut down Jan. 18 and all data will be deleted, adding, “This has been a hard decision because we know Revue has a passionate user base, made up of people like you.”

Ironically, one of those people was former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, albeit for a very short time, as he said in a tweet Wednesday, “After 17 hours, my career as a newsletter writer is coming to an end.”

de Kuijper said in his post that Revue users can download their analytics, past issues and subscriber list by following these instructions, adding that for paid newsletters, all subscriptions will be set to cancel at the end of their billing cycle Dec. 20, in order to prevent subscribers from being charged once the platform sunsets.

He also cautioned, “We want to remind you that it is your responsibility to adhere to any applicable laws, rules and regulations in connection with your subscriber list and other data we share with you, and Twitter has not obtained permission for you to use subscriber information for any purpose.”

When Twitter acquired Revue in January 2021, it said Revue would continue to operate as a stand-alone service, and it would continue to invest in Revue and expand its team across areas including data science, design, engineering and research.

The two companies began testing a subscribe button on the Twitter profiles of Revue creators in August 2021, rolling that feature out to all Twitter users the following month.

In October 2021, the newsletter integration with Revue was included with the debut of Twitter for Professionals.

Later that month, the ability to subscribe to Revue newsletters on Twitter was extended to tweets.