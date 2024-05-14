Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!
ADWEEK’s Media All-Stars represent the changing face of media, from small, independent agencies to integrated networks and international clientele. As AI continues to influence media buying and the industry overall, these stars are making the best of the technology and finding new ways to help clients maximize their dollars and gain market share. For the 2024 Media All-Stars, technology is a key tool to crafting the best strategy while navigating markets and audiences that are increasingly diverse, creator-led and shoppable. It’s not all about tech, however. Media Executive of the Year Valerie Davis shows that listening to employee needs helps power growth at Stagwell’s Assembly, while Rising Star Kelechi Nwankwoala, the research lead at Mindshare’s NeuroLab, measures consumers’ emotions.
—Kyle O’Brien
Valerie Davis
Media Executive of the Year // North America CEO, Assembly
Kelechi Nwankwoala
Rising Star // Research lead, NeuroLab (Mindshare)
Aleena Akmal
Senior vice president, director, campaign insights, Mediahub
Talia Arnold
Managing director, Exverus Media
Julie Berger
Chief media officer, Giant Spoon
Nick Drabicky
Senior vice president, general manager of client services, January Digital
Erin Gambolati
Managing director, Crossmedia
Colleen Hotchkiss
President, growth practices, Zenith
Kim Kelleher
Chief commercial officer, AMC Networks
Santia Nance
Vice president, media director, Mediahub Worldwide
Mike Nellis
Founder, CEO, Authentic
Ram Padmanabhan
Managing partner, head of CSA North America, Havas Media Network
Amy Porter
Senior vice president, digital strategy, RPA
Monica Pugliano
Vice president, media strategy and planning, Innocean USA
Michael Roca
Executive director, Cross-Cultural Center of Excellence, Omnicom, Media Group North America
Daniel Romano
Co-founder, CEO, Good Moose
Shruti Tiwari
Managing director, North America head of performance and media, Ogilvy