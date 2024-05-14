Four years of consolidation completely reshaped Stagwell’s media offering, leaving Assembly the group’s only standalone media agency brand.

When Valerie Davis became the shop’s North America chief executive in 2021, Assembly was fresh off a merger with its former sister agency, ForwardPMX. Now that it had a bigger workforce, Assembly had to reshape its culture.

That drew Davis to the job. She was a so-called boomerang employee who came back to Stagwell after a stint at IPG Mediabrands. Since then, she’s presided over Assembly’s growth stage and some of its largest account wins.

“We’re born out of a lot of acquisitions, of smaller agencies coming together,” Davis told ADWEEK. “Larger agencies do cool things and they win big brands, but they really [aren’t] agile and quick,” she said.

Davis is ADWEEK’s 2024 Media Executive of the Year because she streamlined agency operations while simultaneously striking down workflows that stressed employees. On the heels of Davis’ reorganization, Assembly hit its stride last year: Its new business revenue increased by 77% compared to 2022. The shop retained 85% of its nearly 700 employees and 95% of its clients. Read the full profile here. —O.M.