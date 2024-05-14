Media All-Stars

For the 2024 Media All-Stars, technology is a key tool to crafting the best strategy.ADWEEK
By Kyle O'Brien & Olivia Morley & Aleda Stam
By Kyle O’Brien & Olivia Morley & Aleda Stam

ADWEEK’s Media All-Stars represent the changing face of media, from small, independent agencies to integrated networks and international clientele. As AI continues to influence media buying and the industry overall, these stars are making the best of the technology and finding new ways to help clients maximize their dollars and gain market share. For the 2024 Media All-Stars, technology is a key tool to crafting the best strategy while navigating markets and audiences that are increasingly diverse, creator-led and shoppable. It’s not all about tech, however. Media Executive of the Year Valerie Davis shows that listening to employee needs helps power growth at Stagwell’s Assembly, while Rising Star Kelechi Nwankwoala, the research lead at Mindshare’s NeuroLab, measures consumers’ emotions. 
—Kyle O’Brien

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/valerie.jpg

Valerie Davis

Media Executive of the Year // North America CEO, Assembly

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/kelechi-nwankwoala-mas-2024.jpg

Kelechi Nwankwoala

Rising Star // Research lead, NeuroLab (Mindshare)

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/aleena-akmal-mas-2024.jpg

Aleena Akmal

Senior vice president, director, campaign insights, Mediahub

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/talia-arnold-mas-2024.jpg

Talia Arnold

Managing director, Exverus Media

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/julie-berger-mas-2024.jpg

Julie Berger

Chief media officer, Giant Spoon

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/nick-drabicky-mas-2024.jpg

Nick Drabicky

Senior vice president, general manager of client services, January Digital

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/erin-gambolati-mas-2024.jpg

Erin Gambolati

Managing director, Crossmedia

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/colleenhotchkiss1.jpg

Colleen Hotchkiss

President, growth practices, Zenith

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/kim-kelleher10644_v4-scaled.jpg

Kim Kelleher

Chief commercial officer, AMC Networks

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/santia-nance-mas-2024.jpg

Santia Nance

Vice president, media director, Mediahub Worldwide

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/mike-nellis-mas-2024.jpg

Mike Nellis

Founder, CEO, Authentic

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/ram-padamanabhan-headshot_2000x2000-scaled.jpg

Ram Padmanabhan

Managing partner, head of CSA North America, Havas Media Network

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/amy-porter-mas-2024.jpg

Amy Porter

Senior vice president, digital strategy, RPA

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/monica-pugliano-mas-2024.jpg

Monica Pugliano

Vice president, media strategy and planning, Innocean USA

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/michael-roca-mas-2024.jpg

Michael Roca

Executive director, Cross-Cultural Center of Excellence, Omnicom, Media Group North America

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/daniel-romano-mas-2024.jpg

Daniel Romano

Co-founder, CEO, Good Moose

Photo of https://static-prod.adweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/pra9097-scaled.jpg

Shruti Tiwari

Managing director, North America head of performance and media, Ogilvy


