Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Despite plenty of people voicing their concerns over Apple’s recent ad—where a hydraulic press crushes books, cameras, paint cans and a piano, sparking fears about tech replacing human creativity—not everyone feels the advent of gen AI means the end of human imagination and inventiveness.

A recent poll found that 42% of ADWEEK readers believe gen AI will enhance human creativity. Just 27% think the technology will diminish it.

One area ADWEEK readers revealed anxiety about the future is job security. The majority anticipate gen AI will eliminate more marketing jobs than it creates.

Out of the 317 readers ADWEEK surveyed, more than four out of five participants reported working for either a brand, tech firm, media company or advertising agency. Only 15% said they never used gen AI for their job.

Other findings show nearly half of the respondents said their company has provided zero training on the latest gen AI tools and services.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of ADWEEK readers—74%—think the government should increase regulation of gen AI.

As for the future of search, about two-thirds of survey participants indicated people will eventually use gen AI-powered conversational search more than traditional search engines to find information.

Around the same amount said they were either very or somewhat optimistic marketers would successfully adapt their search strategy accordingly.