On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller sits down with the podcast’s new co-host and Adweek community editor Luz Corona as they discuss this year’s Women Trailblazers issue with contributor Leslie Blount.