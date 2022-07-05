Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

On this week’s episode, international editor David Griner is joined by agencies writer Emmy Liederman and senior editor T.L. Stanley to discuss Liederman’s recent coverage of how companies are under pressure to figure out how to craft more inclusive environments for non-drinkers, the rise of alcohol-free cocktails and where cannabis beverages fit into the mix.