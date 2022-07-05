Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Why the Ad Industry Needs to be More Inclusive of Non-Drinkers

And where do cannabis beverages fit into the mix?

By Al Mannarino

On this week’s episode, international editor David Griner is joined by agencies writer Emmy Liederman and senior editor T.L. Stanley to discuss Liederman’s recent coverage of how companies are under pressure to figure out how to craft more inclusive environments for non-drinkers, the rise of alcohol-free cocktails and where cannabis beverages fit into the mix.

