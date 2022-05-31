Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creativity and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Bernice Chao, head of integrated creative at Zambezi and co-founder of Asians in Advertising, to discuss the creation of Adweek’s AAPI Creative Spotlight series, a daily celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander visionaries changing the ad industry with their unique approaches to branding and creativity.