Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Honoring AAPI Creative Talent in the Marketing Industry

Featuring Asians in Advertising co-founder Bernice Chao and M Booth art director Liz Kim

yeah that's probably an ad text on a bright yellow background
Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

29 seconds ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creativity and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Bernice Chao, head of integrated creative at Zambezi and co-founder of Asians in Advertising, to discuss the creation of Adweek’s AAPI Creative Spotlight series, a daily celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander visionaries changing the ad industry with their unique approaches to branding and creativity.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: Pauline Frommer, Co-president of FrommerMedia

By Adweek Staff

Microsofts store in London
CMO Moves

Microsoft UK’s CMO Paul Bolt Announces Departure

By Stephen Lepitak

Four AAPI individuals at work interpolated in front of an orange background.
Voice

Owning It: Embracing Your AAPI Culture Inside the Workplace

By Andrew Almendras

Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Presents: Tracee Ellis Ross on the Evolution of Pattern Beauty

By Al Mannarino

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow