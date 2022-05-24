Ad Tech Ad-Tech Rigor Is Overdue, But the New Bill Has Its Problems Critics say the bill is narrow in scope and could undermine user privacy A new bill would bring more eyes to ad-tech data. Experts are divided on whether it's the right approach.Getty Images By Catherine Perloff13 seconds ago Sunlight is the best disinfectant, right? Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Catherine Perloff @catherineperlo1 catherine.perloff@adweek.com Catherine is Adweek's platforms reporter. Recommended articles