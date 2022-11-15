Acast Adds Keyword Targeting Capabilities for Advertisers

Audio hosting platform Acast launched its Keyword Targeting tool for advertisers to target audiences in podcasts at the episode level. It’s the second tool released by Acast, following its launch of Conversational Targeting in May, according to the company.

The tool aims to help advertisers align their message, or avoid topics, at the episode level, rather than an entire podcast show, making ads more relevant to the content and so, more effective, ultimately driving more ad revenue for the platform.

The tool aims to replicate “the classic kind of media buying experience, where brands and advertisers have a specific audience that they’re looking for, and we’ve got the tooling available on our site to effectively deliver those campaigns with that kind of level of granularity,” said Acast vice president of product, advertising Chris Wistow.

Keyword Targeting works by converting an episode’s content to text, then feeding it through a natural language processing tool that extracts keywords from the transcript. Those keywords are converted into targeting capabilities for advertisers. Keyword Targeting can be used in tandem with Acast’s first-party data targeting capability that launched in October, which lets advertisers use their own first-party data to target audiences across Acast’s Marketplace, according to the company.

The ad economy is uncertain, with audio heads like Spotify seeing a slowdown in ad revenue growth in their Q3 report and CNN slashing its audio department just two years post-launch. But as granular targeting gets trickier, with fewer data signals available due to tightening privacy regulations and browser restrictions, it’s still a capability that marketers are keen for.

Wistow added that while the company is moving toward tightening accuracy and avoiding overadvertising on podcasts, “it’s going to get harder to target individual users due to the sorts of restrictions in place in some markets.”

With ads as its main revenue stream, Acast’s third quarter net sales were more than $30 million and grew 21% compared to the quarter the year prior, according to the company’s earnings report. The platform counted 1.3 billion listens in the third quarter, a 48% year-over-year growth, according to Acast.

The company hosts over 88,000 podcasts and recently signed an agreement with the New York Times to represent its audio advertising sales in the U.K. This includes podcasts This American Life and Serial, per the company’s report.

The company said it plans to launch additional tools in the coming months.