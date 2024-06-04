8 Hot Gen AI Startups Helping Brands Finesse Their Creative

As the number of startups touting gen AI balloons , finding the right one for a brand to partner with is getting more complicated.

Diageo, for instance, is working with startup Vizit which lets it rapidly test gen AI content.

“The AI engine creates different consumer segments and simulates their responses to our content, allowing us to ensure the content that then goes live is as tailored and effective as possible,” the company told ADWEEK. “It has helped us reduce testing time from two weeks to two hours, in some cases.”

Similar gen AI startups solving marketing problems are emerging, including critiquing mass-produced gen AI creatives.