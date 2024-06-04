AI News

8 Hot Gen AI Startups Helping Brands Finesse Their Creative

There's an ever-growing option for marketers to choose from

illustration of a brain with equations around it
Kacy Burdette
Image of Trishla Ostwal
By Trishla Ostwal

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

As the number of startups touting gen AI balloons, finding the right one for a brand to partner with is getting more complicated.

Diageo, for instance, is working with startup Vizit which lets it rapidly test gen AI content.

“The AI engine creates different consumer segments and simulates their responses to our content, allowing us to ensure the content that then goes live is as tailored and effective as possible,” the company told ADWEEK. “It has helped us reduce testing time from two weeks to two hours, in some cases.”

Photo of 12 Hot AI Startups That Brands Are Working With

12 Hot AI Startups That Brands Are Working With

Similar gen AI startups solving marketing problems are emerging, including critiquing mass-produced gen AI creatives.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Image of Trishla Ostwal

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

Recommended articles