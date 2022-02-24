Why Carla Hassan of JP Morgan Chase Always Begins with Empathy

Purpose, empathy, and authenticity are three deeply-ingrained values that chief marketing officer Carla Hassan brings to her work everyday, where she leads advertising, media, performance, customer insights and more for Chase, J.P. Morgan and its corporate brands. Hassan’s work is fueled by her passion for growing the business through purpose-driven, creative and data-led work for the brand as well as the equally important task of championing DE&I not just for the organization but for the industry at large.