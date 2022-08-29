Tricia Melton, CMO of Kids, Young Adults and Classics, Warner Brothers Discovery – Leveraging Legendary IP for Memorable Campaigns

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Tricia Melton affectionately refers to her CMO role as being “a kid in a candy shop” and, considering the brands under her umbrella, the description feels genuine. Melton is responsible for elevating kids and family programming for the major media and entertainment conglomerate, most famously shows like Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty.