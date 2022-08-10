The Secret Sauce of Shake Shack’s Purpose-Driven Marketing 

Since its humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park, doing good has been deeply rooted in the Shake Shack story. Now a global business and fast-casual phenomenon, the powerful mission, “Stand for Something Good,” remains a core part of the brand’s DNA and has been expanded to include sourcing premium ingredients from like-minded partners, designing Shacks responsibly, and supporting local communities. Mike McGarry, Shake Shack’s vp of brand marketing, joined Adweek’s Commerce Week for a discussion on how the corporation has remained loyal to its purpose-driven program, considering the brand’s increasing popularity and visibility over the last two decades.