Philips Chief Marketing and E-Commerce Officer on Building Bonds Through the Brand

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

While overseeing a global community of over 3000 practitioners, Lorraine Barber-Miller is taking an audience-centric approach to the Philips brand. With the unique title of Chief Marketing and E-Commerce Officer, Barber-Miller chats about tackling the healthcare industry one step at a time while moving away from traditional marketing approaches.