CMO Moves

Philips Chief Marketing and E-Commerce Officer on Building Bonds Through the Brand

Lorraine Barber-Miller chats about the importance of forming early habits through personalization

Headshot of Jordan Praitano
By Jordan Praitano

1 min ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

While overseeing a global community of over 3000 practitioners, Lorraine Barber-Miller is taking an audience-centric approach to the Philips brand. With the unique title of Chief Marketing and E-Commerce Officer, Barber-Miller chats about tackling the healthcare industry one step at a time while moving away from traditional marketing approaches.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Jordan Praitano

Jordan Praitano

Jordan is senior manager of community engagement for Adweek's Inside the Brand.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Pinterest Inks Its Largest Content Deal Ever, With Tastemade

By Meseret Ambachew

Metaverse

Meta Kicks Off 2 Campaigns Aimed at Sharing Its Vision for the Metaverse

By David Cohen

TV Upfronts

NBCUniversal ‘Pretty Much Done’ With Upfront Talks as Rivals Near Finish Line

By Bill Bradley

Platforms

Meta Expands Teen, Parent Safety Options for Instagram, Quest

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

3 Tips to Maximize Automation’s Potential With a Human Touch

By Alan Eagle