Do I Want To Be a CMO?

You’re 18 and graduating from high school. Your family, friends, teachers ask the age-old question: “what do you want to be when you grow up?” Fast forward: you’re 22, just landed your first, real “adult” job, and it’s in some marketing-adjacent field. Suddenly, you’re 30 and have crushed it at said job and now have three direct reports. You blink, and you’re 38(-ish) not exactly where you thought you’d be and have found yourself asking the same question from 20 years ago, “what do I want to be when I grow up?”