CMO Moves: The Future of Sustainable Shopping

Achieving ‘Mainstream Green’ is key to a more sustainable economy. Read the new report on the CMO Sustainability Accelerator hub to learn more and take action.

In this episode of CMO Moves, three sustainability trailblazers discuss their efforts with Adweek CXO Jenny Rooney to bring awareness to The Future Is Mainstream Green action plan.

The CMO Sustainability Accelerator (CSA) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) created the report to highlight the work CMOs must do to drive sustainable practices in their businesses. CSA is a new industry-wide collaboration led by Adweek, ANA and Sustainable Brands, and powered by BCG that brings CMOs and sustainability leaders together to advance the growth agenda inside their organizations, supply chains and beyond.

Check out their bios below to learn more about them, and tune in to learn about key sustainability practices and best practices for leaders behind these initiatives.

More about our guests:

Lauren Taylor is a lead member of BCG’s marketing, sales and pricing, and consumer practices, and has led efforts on growth strategy as well as organization and turnaround. She is currently the global leader for customer-centric sustainability at BCG and is passionate about helping companies better understand market demand and the most important aspects of sustainability, the innovation needed to remove barriers, and how to influence customer behavior to drive sustainability while generating business value.

Brad Jakeman is a senior adviser at the Boston Consulting Group, one of the world’s leading management consultancies. At BCG he advises clients on all aspects of marketing, business restructuring, digital transformation and sustainability. In addition to his role at BCG, Jakeman is co-founder and managing partner of Rethink Food, which identifies, invests in and helps scale businesses that are digitally disrupting the legacy food system to make it more equitable and sustainable. Prior to co-founding Rethink Food, Jakeman spent almost 10 years as president of PepsiCo’s Global Beverage Group.

Jose “Pepe” Gorbea is the global head of brands, agencies and sustainability innovation at HP. Gorbea grew up in the suburbs of Mexico City, led the marketing agenda of multiple brands at Bimbo, Kraft Foods, Nestle and Mondelez across the globe, and is an alumnus of Google’s Marketing Academy. For him, bringing to life the voice of the consumer and their communities through the power of co-creation has helped him enable his clients to produce “better marketing,” from the likes of Hershey’s #HerShe and Nescafe’s “New Year’s Resolutions” to Dettol’s “Covid Warriors” and Smirnoff’s “Love Wins,” just to name a few.

Achieving Mainstream Green is key to a more sustainable economy. Read the new report on the CMO Sustainability Accelerator hub to learn more and take action.