Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

In this week’s episode of CMO moves, Shake Shack’s Jay Livingston speaks with Adweek’s creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller. Like many, Livingston thought business school was necessary to become an executive. He never ended up taking that route, instead working his way through Bank of America, where he eventually left to become CMO of BARK.

Livingston joins Miller at Brandweek 2022 in Miami where they discuss his journey as a marketer and how he approaches growing and building a marketing strategy.

Stream the below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.