Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Angelic Vendette, the head of marketing of fitness brand Alo Yoga, sees the job of a CMO as far more than most job descriptions call for. “You will be involved in strategy, operations, the tech front, innovation. It really isn’t just about creating campaigns.”