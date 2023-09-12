Adweek Podcasts

In the Changing Social Landscape, Power Shifts to Creators

Talking social media, Hannah Montana and BeReal on Young Influentials

From Threads to X (formerly Twitter), everything is not as it seems as Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place once said.Adweek
By Colin Daniels & Emmy Liederman

Social media platforms have changed so much in just the last six months. From Threads to X (formerly Twitter), everything is not as it seems, as Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place once said.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Adweek’s Emmy Liederman, who covers agencies, influencers and the creator economy. They break down the state of social media platforms, the growing influence of creators and what’s on her TikTok For You page.

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

