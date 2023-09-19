Manu Manzo on Cultivating the Best Version of Yourself

Learn how marketers can unlock the power of Audio to drive impact at Adweek Crack the Code: Audio's Next Play , October 5. Register for free .

Music is, without a doubt, the universal language that speaks to people in countless ways. For musicians like Manu Manzo, their passion has become a lifelong commitment.

Manzo is a singer, songwriter and producer whose musical style can be described as smooth and captivating, influenced by her life experiences in Mexico, Spain and current home, Miami. Manzo’s debut EP, “Como Soy,” came out in 2015 and earned her a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2015 Latin Grammys.

She followed it up with two more successful projects: “Intermedio” in 2018 and “Después de Las 12” in 2019. Recently, Manzo represented Venezuela in the French music festival Midem’s Accelerator Program in 2019 and Chile’s 2020 Viña del Mar Festival.

She has performed at III Points Festival in Miami, where she opened for Rosalía, as well as Art Basel Miami. Her latest album, “Luna En Geminis,” was released at the end of May and delves into the love, loss and growth that she has experienced over the last three years.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Manzo to talk about her love for singing, the release of her new album and highly anticipated tour.

