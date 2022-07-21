How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Kraft Heinz’s Velveeta kicked off a “La Dolce Velveeta” campaign in November 2021 as a pivot from packaged food product to lifestyle brand that continued with the launch of a pair of cheese-scented nail polishes in June. This month the brand is further trying to up its status by partnering with BLT Restaurant Group to serve Velveeta martinis.