Kraft Heinz’s Velveeta kicked off a “La Dolce Velveeta” campaign in November 2021 as a pivot from packaged food product to lifestyle brand that continued with the launch of a pair of cheese-scented nail polishes in June. This month the brand is further trying to up its status by partnering with BLT Restaurant Group to serve Velveeta martinis.