Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

We all appreciate the beauty of furniture that serves a functional purpose while also having a unique story. When furniture is crafted from unconventional materials, it becomes even more intriguing.

Detroit residents Bo Shepherd and Kyle Dubay are passionate about sustainability and have dedicated themselves to creating one-of-a-kind furniture pieces from reclaimed and recycled materials.

Woodward Throwbacks was created by the duo when they were looking to furnish their apartments while also cleaning up their local streets. Their inspiration came from riding bikes around the city of Detroit in search of reusable materials that could be recycled into furniture and other home goods. The company quickly grew from a one-car garage operation to a 24,000-square-foot facility.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with the dynamic duo as they delve into their inspiring journey and uncover the fascinating story behind the inception of Woodward Throwbacks.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.