There is an ugly side to the beautiful game: Domestic abuse tends to surge following soccer matches. Recent research from the University of Leicester found that violent incidents at home increase 38% when England loses a soccer game and are 26% higher when the team wins or draws.

Now that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway, U.K. charity Women’s Aid has released a powerful campaign calling attention to this trend.

Created by agency House 337, the Women’s Aid ad was filmed using a single tracking shot through a suburban cul-de-sac where England team flags adorn houses and residents are inside enjoying the game.

Finally, the camera lingers at the final house as the mood shifts. While the cheers stop and the music becomes more ominous, a large flag hanging outside the house warns: “He’s coming home”—a twist on “It’s coming home,” a popular chant for fans at England games.

The ad highlights the fear and isolation many women who are in danger of domestic abuse will experience during the World Cup.

Along with the film, outdoor ads running across the U.K. also display the “He’s coming home” flag.

The image was designed by British artist Corbin Shaw, known for work that features words over England’s St. George’s flag to challenge stereotypes about masculinity, class and LGBTQ+ communities.

Women’s Aid will auction the flags at the end of the campaign to raise funds.

The World Cup initiative is part of the charity’s “Come Together to End Domestic Abuse” campaign, which will run until 2024 and promotes five actions people can take to help, such as learning what to say to someone who is experiencing abuse. Women’s Aid patrons including Spice Girls member Melanie Brown and actor Julie Walters have backed the effort.

“As the nation comes together, we want to subvert the usual football tropes and shine a light on the chilling fact that for many women, it’s a time of fear not celebration. They need your support too,” House 337 creative director Christopher Ringsell said in a statement. “The visual spectacle of the flag retains its power, but with a new, chilling twist. We want to encourage people to be aware of friends and neighbors in their community and come together to try and end domestic abuse.”

Women’s Aid chief executive Farah Nazeer added that while domestic abuse is not caused by soccer, “existing abuse can become more severe or frequent during big tournaments.”

“We ask everyone to help share this important campaign at a time when many women need to know how to get support,” she continued.

A wider effort

Women’s Aid’s campaign began on Nov. 25, which is the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Other brands and organizations also lent their voices to the cause.

Airbnb unveiled its “Safe at Home” sanctuary program starting in 2023. The joint initiative with the charity Safe Ireland will ensure survivors of domestic abuse can safely return and remain in their homes with support from security experts and local services.

Airbnb is also partnering with the French government to offer free accommodation to domestic abuse survivors, and it supports anti-domestic abuse organizations in France and Spain.

In the U.K., ad agency Grey London started an initiative called Unite for Her, which calls on the creative industry to choose one action to help end violence against women. The website encourages agencies and brands to use their resources to take on one of various briefs addressing a contributing factor to male violence against women, such as lack of women in politics and sexual harassment in schools.