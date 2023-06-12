On April 4, LA-based TikToker Melanie Moradi posted a Gucci unboxing video, unveiling the generous uniform set the designer brand bestows on all its new employees, herself included, to her 13,500 followers. Set to Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang,” the short clip showed two huge shopping bags, filled with olive green blouses, blazers, shoes and leather goods. “Should I just keep the bag and ghost?” she asked in the caption.

Eleven days, and 9.4 million views, later, Moradi took to TikTok to announce she’d been “fired” for breaking the company’s policies around social media use, owing to how she’d captioned the video.