It’s Saturday morning, 1995. You’re about to catch an episode of Saved by the Bell: The New Class with a balanced breakfast of Pop Tarts and an Hi-C Ecto Cooler. Before the show begins, NBC airs one last ad: a wholesome PSA starring popular brothers Joey, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence as they urge viewers to respect their hard-working and often thankless teachers. Ah, “the more you know,” indeed.