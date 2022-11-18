Velveeta wants to be invited to your next late-night call.

As a way to satisfy fans’ unbridled snack cravings, Velveeta is inviting pleasure seekers everywhere to rethink that standard booty call with the launch of “Velveeta Foodie Call,” a new part of its existing “La Dolce Velveeta” platform. The brand is offering fans everywhere the opportunity to enjoy cheesy late-night eats—some of which can be directly delivered to those in New York.

To participate in the Foodie Call, fans can text, “Vel, you up?” to 855-835-8338 in a group chat with their partner between 9 PM ET and 2:15 AM ET have select dishes, such as Deep-Delish Pizza Shells or Cheese Me Totchos, delivered to their door. Those outside of New York can still text the number between the same time to receive a free Velveeta Foodie Call kit to make the snacks themselves.

Velveeta

WYD, Vel?

“’La Dolce Velveeta’ is all about living your biggest, boldest, most outrageous life at every opportunity and letting your inner pleasure-seeker run free—including at 2 AM,” Kelsey Rice, senior brand manager at Velveeta, said in a statement. “With ‘Velveeta Foodie Call,’ we want to celebrate late-night rendezvous by maximizing pleasure through our iconic cheesy drip and over-the-top food.”

The “Velveeta Foodie Call” initiative comes after the brand took steps to rebranded itself last year with a new logo aimed for the new digital era as more consumers spend more of their time online. As part of the brand’s overarching “La Dolce Velveeta” platform, this Gen Z-forward initiative is not the first campaign aimed at continuing the brand’s goal to turn Velveeta into a lifestyle brand; previous efforts included the launch of Velveeta’s scented nail polish.

You can find more information on “Velveeta Foodie Call” on the brand’s dedicated website.