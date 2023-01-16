Adweek will once again partner with USA Today Ad Meter as viewers choose the best of this year’s Super Bowl ad campaigns.

Now in its 35th year, USA Today Ad Meter results will be reported by Adweek within hours of the ads having run to discover which big-budget brand campaign proved the most popular with viewers.

Each year during the Big Game, a survey of more than 100,000 people rate their favorite commercials that appear during the ad breaks allowing the USA Today Ad Meter to rank the top and bottom-performing adverts.

“We’re excited to partner with Adweek again as we kick off the Super Bowl commercial rush leading up to the 35th USA Today Ad Meter ratings. The company’s reputation as a news leader in brand marketing is unmatched,” commented Rick Suter, Ad Meter’s content editor.

For the last two years, Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage have topped the Super Bowl Ad Meter with films that featured Mattel’s iconic doll Barbie experiencing the realities of trying to buy her dream home.

Last year, a 75-second spot named “Dream House With Anna Kendrick and Barbie” featured Barbie trying to avoid a bidding war against other dolls for the home she most desires. It received an average score of 6.82, ahead of second-placed “Mind Reader” from Amazon which scored 6.78.

The much talked about ad from Coinbase, which won a Grand Prix at Cannes in the Direct category, was 2022’s worst-ranked spot with audiences.

Super Bowl 57 kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Stay with Adweek for live coverage throughout the game and we’ll have the USA Today Ad Meter results first thing Monday morning.