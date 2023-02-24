Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
To mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has released a film featuring Ukrainians still living in their country reciting the lyrics to the song of hope “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
The DEC brings together 15 aid charities from the U.K. to raise funds in times of crisis. Since Feb. 24, 2022, its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has been one of the biggest in its 60-year history, raising $496.75 million (414 million pounds) from the British public.
Following Russia’s invasion, thousands of civilians have been killed, 8 million have fled the country, and a further 6.5 million have been internally displaced. Neighboring countries such as Poland have also been affected while providing shelter, medicine and food as well as financial support to those seeking safety, having left everything behind in their homeland.
Titled “Never Alone,” the 1-minute film from creative agency Don’t Panic and production firm Stink Films was shot over three days in February working with production company Radioaktive to source real-life locations. It features a cast and crew of Ukrainians who have chosen to remain in the country, showing their strength and determination amid the devastation of war.
Co-directed by Rick Dodds and Leo Maguire, the words spoken from the song by Rodgers and Hammerstein for their musical Carousel are recited by each of the cast with the aim of capturing Ukrainians’ resilience.
In a statement, Saleh Saeed, chief executive of DEC, explained that the organization wanted those who had donated to feel the difference their gifts had made.
“But this crisis is far from over, and whatever comes next, donations to our appeal will continue to support people whose lives have been shattered. ‘Never Alone’ is a campaign that isn’t about a ‘job done.’ … It’s a message of resilience from Ukraine to the U.K., so that the British public can feel the difference their donations have made, both physically and psychologically,” Saeed added.
The film will run online, in cinemas and across key U.K. channels on Feb. 24, with social media activity in support.
“For us as a company and even more so as Ukrainians, it was a must that we do a project like this. All help, any voice that can spread the word, share the pain, needs to be supported,” said Darko Skulsky, founder of Radioaktive.
