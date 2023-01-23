As temperatures plunged below 0 degrees celsius in November, the Russian military targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Despite that, the creative communications industry has continued to work through the combat, finding ways to operate amid the peril remaining Ukrainians face. Everyone is playing their own part in keeping Ukraine operational and free as the advertising sector finds its footing once again.

With an economy that is estimated by its central bank to have shrunk by a third in 2022, the Ukrainian creative sector now needs more international work.