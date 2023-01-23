Ukraine

Ukrainian Advertising Industry Is Fighting to Continue Working and Meeting Client Needs

Creatives seek international work as the country's advertising economy bounces back, despite the Russian invasion

close-up of a soldier with bravery to be ukraine across his face
As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, Ukrainian creatives are seeking a semblance of normalcy.Office of the President of Ukraine
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

11 mins ago

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.


In 2022, winter came early to Ukraine.

As temperatures plunged below 0 degrees celsius in November, the Russian military targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Despite that, the creative communications industry has continued to work through the combat, finding ways to operate amid the peril remaining Ukrainians face. Everyone is playing their own part in keeping Ukraine operational and free as the advertising sector finds its footing once again.

With an economy that is estimated by its central bank to have shrunk by a third in 2022, the Ukrainian creative sector now needs more international work.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles