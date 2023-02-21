Ukraine's Street View Site Shows the World the Impact of War

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

On Feb. 24, the people of Ukraine will mark the first anniversary of a nightmare—the unprovoked invasion by its neighbor, Russia. One initiative to show the impact of the war uses Google Street View-style images to show how the affected cities are brutally different from how they were just one year ago.

“The Undeniable Street View,” produced by United24, Voices of Children, Nova Ukraine and Vostok-SOS, reveals the realities of war to the world through the physical impact invading troops have had on the country.

The aim of the collaboration, which were brought together by the local communications agency And Us, is raising awareness of rebuilding efforts, as well as supporting and protecting citizens affected by the war.

Ukraine24

The photos span more than 100 kilometers and were shot by a team of photographers led by Mykola Omelchenko, documenting the destruction of neighborhoods and offering some insight into the new reality being faced by civilians still living in Ukraine.

Neighborhoods across six cities—Kyiv, Irpin, Kharkiv, Izyum, Cherigiv and Sumy—have been made accessible for the world to tour through the site, with users able to switch between viewing how they looked pre-invasion and today.

Truth as a weapon of war

“One of the biggest weapons of war will always be the truth,” Omelchenko said in a statement. “As Ukraine citizens living amongst the destruction, we felt compelled to reveal the truth and highlight the daily realities of the ongoing war from our perspective. The damage cannot be denied, and we want the wider world to experience first-hand what is actually happening on the ground.”

Donations can also be made directly to the organizations through The Undeniable Street View site.

Igor Markov from Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit dedicated to providing emergency relief, humanitarian and medical aid, said Ukrainians have “endured hardship and widespread destruction,” with millions displaced in the last 12 months since the conflict began.

“To raise awareness abroad, images of Ukrainian streets visualize the destruction and the suffering. They help people in the U.S. and throughout the world understand the consequences of Russian aggression and the need for accountability,” he added.

CREDITS:

Communications agency: And Us

Chief creative officer: Fadi Yaish

Executive creative director: Jamie Kennaway

Executive creative tech director: Diogo Borges

Associate creative director: Panos Pagonis

Associate creative director: Gabriel Cavalheiro

Photographer: Mykola Omelchenko