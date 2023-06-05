Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The U.K.’s National Lottery has been running for nearly 30 years, and its latest campaign covers its lifespan while also telling the love story of Edward and Isaac.

Beginning on a quiet evening in 1994—also the day of the first lottery draw—the 90-second ad titled “Pockets” spans three decades, showing how the National Lottery and the pair are intrinsically linked.

Released at the start of Pride Month, the ad was directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper and created by adam&eveDDB. It follows on the highly lauded “A Christmas Love Story” campaign about another couple whose relationship has a special link to the National Lottery.

The title “Pockets” refers to the important role they play in keeping lottery tickets safe, which is also illustrated in the ad.

In a statement, Ivor Burns, marketing director at National Lottery operator Camelot, explained: “We wanted to create a campaign that celebrates the relationship our regular players have with their lotto ticket—the excitement they feel about the possibility of a life-changing win, and their never-ending belief that, one day, their numbers will come up.”

Campaign activity, with media from iProspect, will include out-of-home, radio, press, cinema, social media, video on demand and 10-second TV draw reminders.

“Pockets” will run throughout the second half of 2023 and into early 2024.

Ben Tollet, group executive creative director for adam&eveDDB, added: “The National Lottery is an iconic and loved part of British history and culture. Starting our film in 1994, at the first-ever draw, brought back all that excitement and gave us the inspiration to tell a poignant story of a player through the ages who never stopped believing.”

