Uber Wants to Be Your 'Getaway' Car for the Holiday Season

After a few years of disrupted holiday travel, many may have forgotten how much the season takes out of us. As families gather together under one roof again, Uber is reminding us it’s ready in case you need a break.

To celebrate its newly launched platform, Get Your Ride Right, Uber has a new campaign with agency Johannes Leonardo. “The Getaway” highlights the Uber Reserve option, which lets users schedule rides up to 30 days in advance.

The ride-hailing service released a 3-minute spot that comically approaches the delicate circumstances that make slipping away difficult. The short film mirrors a movie trailer complete with posters showing protagonists Sarah and her boyfriend Adam executing their getaway plan.

Dodging personal questions and angsty teens, they try to escape once they’ve had their fill of food and family time. The final scene ends with the couple making some elaborate moves, including losing some shoes, in order to make their getaway in their Uber Reserve.

The campaign also kicked off with an Excuse Generator takeover using the question sticker on Instagram to give people an excuse to make their own personal getaways.

“We know the best advertising doesn’t feel like advertising. We have to break through and entertain, or it’s not worth doing,” Nick Silver, mobility marketing head at Uber, told Adweek. “So we decided that we wanted to lean in and exaggerate those feelings through a more cinematic approach, referencing heist and getaway films like Ocean’s 11 and Drive.

“Our goal was to bring to life that feeling of pulling off a high-stakes heist … or escaping Thanksgiving after you’ve reached your limit. As planning is a key element in both, connecting those dots was seamless because Uber Reserve is all about planning and booking your ride ahead.”

Sweetest escape

The Get Your Ride Right platform is another way the ride-hailing app is continuing to adapt to the everyday needs of the consumers. Uber took a similar approach when unveiling its additional services in May as users can now order items through Google Assistant, pick up food at select sports stadiums and reserve a bus for group travel.

Despite a change in marketing leadership after the brand’s former CMO Thomas Ranese exited in January, Uber’s distinct, almost cinematic approach to branding has remained steadfast.

“As a marketer, I am always looking at every aspect of the campaign’s performance—how many impressions has it generated, are we targeting the right audience, is the message clear, are we increasing the awareness and adoption of the product, are we moving the needle?” Silver told Adweek.

You can view “The Getaway” on the brand’s YouTube channel and follow along on Instagram to see the results of the “Excuse Generator.”