Touch of Truth Podcast: Living a Legacy With Kate Robinson

'The spirit of Gen Z is revolutionary'

touch of truth blue podcast logo
Kate Robinson discusses dropping out of school at 16 and the four rules her parents gave her.Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

4 mins ago


In episode five of Touch of Truth, Kate Robinson. Robinson is an author, speaker, and co-founder of a number of initiatives dedicated to the legacy of her father, Sir Ken Robinson.

She joins host Jackie Cooper to discuss dropping out of school at 16 and the four rules her parents gave her. Robinson then breaks down the parallels between our human social/cultural systems, natural ecosystems and how older generations should be supporting Gen Z.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Touch of Truth on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Headshot of Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

