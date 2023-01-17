Adweek Podcasts

Touch of Truth Podcast: Jamie Oliver Shares His Hopeful Visions for the Future

'Why can’t doing good be good business?'

Jamie Oliver discusses British society, investing in teachers and more.
By Al Mannarino & Adweek Staff

On the season finale of Touch of Truth, host Jackie Cooper sits down with Jamie Oliver, English chef, restaurateur and author.

During the conversation, Oliver comments on modern British society, what it means to be British and why he believes doing good can be good for business.

He also discusses his vision for the future, why he believes investing in teachers and schools is the best way to change the trajectory of the country and more.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Touch of Truth on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

