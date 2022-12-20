Adweek Podcasts

Touch of Truth Podcast: It May Be Too Late With Ken Hertz

'I’m attracted to complicated problems'

Host Jackie Cooper sits down with the lawyer, entertainment industry deal-maker, media advisor and venture investor.Adweek
By Al Mannarino

On episode six of Touch of Truth, host Jackie Cooper sits down with lawyer, entertainment industry deal-maker, media advisor and venture investor Ken Hertz.

During the conversation, they discuss the freedom ideals on which America was founded and how that’s been broken down, the institutionalized vague-ness in royalty agreements and the early days of music videos, mp3 and Napster.

Hertz also details the story of how the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air came to be, negotiating the music rights for Good Morning Vietnam and the entrepreneurial spirit that has led him to invest in almost 200 companies.

Listen to the episode below and subscribe to Touch of Truth on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

