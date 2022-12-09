How do you go from being the supporting act to the star of the show? That’s one marketing challenge of French liqueur Cointreau, which despite being part of several classic cocktails, is sometimes overlooked by the everyday drinker.

Cointreau’s global campaign, created by agency TBWA\Paris, elevates the humble ingredient to center stage. It coincides with the alcohol brand’s biggest refresh in 140 years—the redesign of its iconic bottle—and introduces a new slogan: “Cointreau changes everything.”

The transformative power of the orange liqueur is personified by the commercial’s star, a mysterious man who only appears at the golden hour. Dressed completely in orange, the dapper figure arrives at a party and has the magical ability to stop time. In that suspended moment, he traverses through the crowd, making small adjustments that later change the partygoers’ experience.

To conclude his mischief, he pulls a Cointreau bottle from his bag and places it in the bartender’s frozen hand before the revelling resumes.

TBWA\Paris, Cointreau

American director Brian Beletic shot the ad, while French dancer and choreographer Kevin Bago plays the Cointreau Man.

Meet the new mascot

This is TBWA\Paris’ first work for the brand after winning a pitch last year. The agency approached this ad more like a movie trailer to introduce the “enigmatic character” of the Cointreau man, creative team Sébastien Guinet and Josselin Pacreau told Adweek.

“The aura that this Cointreau Man exudes is a tasty mix of serenity, swag and absolute mastery,” the team said. “This film illustrates the obsession of a brand like Cointreau: an obstinate quest for perfection and attention to the little detail that changes everything—whether in the design of its liqueur, in a cocktail or the success of a party.”

The orange-clad character has big shoes to fill. Before this, the brand’s best-known mascot was Pierrot Cointreau, a white-faced clown who appeared in ads as early as 1898. Today, Cointreau’s vintage posters featuring Pierrot are sold online as collectibles.

The new ad coincides with the brand’s redesign of its signature bottle–the biggest overhaul to its visual identity in more than a century. The updated vessel features illustrated oranges on the label to clarify its flavor and a QR code leading to a website with more than 500 cocktail recipes.

The campaign also includes six illustrations of classic cocktails, outdoor, press and in-store assets that will run in Europe, Asia and the U.S.

Some countries have legislation that restricts alcohol advertising, such as the French law that requires advertisers to only show elements related to the brand. To circumvent these restrictions, additional spots replace the mascot with Alfred Cointreau—heritage manager for the business and part of the sixth generation of the Cointreau family—and show him demonstrating how to make cocktails.

