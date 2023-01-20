Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

With Apple TV+ continuing to enlist many A-list talents both in front of and behind the camera, it’s no wonder Oscar-nominee Timothée Chalamet is pleading to be a part of it.

To create a bit of buzz around Apple TV+’s star-studded content, the brand tapped Chalamet for its latest brand campaign, “Call Me.” Made in collaboration with creative agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the humorous spot highlights the platform’s original streaming content in a follow-up to last year’s “Everyone but Jon Hamm.”

“Call Me” follows Chalamet as he goes about his life at home, at a crowded press conference and on set for a photoshoot, all while fantasizing about Apple TV+’s various projects. Fixated on why he doesn’t yet have a role on the platform, the spot continues as it features the actors behind the platform’s most loved characters, such as Jason Sudeikis from “Ted Lasso.”

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Apple TV+

Following Chalamet’s fantasy, the spot also gives some insight to some new titles coming to the streaming service, like Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Finally, the spot ends with the actor sitting on his bed with the Apple TV+ homepage on his TV. He dramatically falls backward with a final plea: “Hey Apple, call me?”

The campaign launched on social channels on Jan. 20 and will be broadcasted during the NFL playoffs on Jan. 21 with a follow up of two new 30-second spots rolling out along with a special spot made for TikTok.

Hung up on streaming

Since rolling out the streaming service’s similar campaign with Jon Hamm in 2022, Apple TV+ has not only added to its already growing star power but could be leaning into an ad-supported tier. The signal toward this movement comes after the brand began searching for a head of sales in January.

Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ is the last of the streaming services to not yet integrate an ad-supported tier.

You can view “Call Me” on the brand’s YouTube channel. The integrated campaign will run on broadcast, digital, and organic social on the brand’s social channels.