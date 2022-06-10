Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Relaxing in your backyard is one of the great joys of summer. Southern Comfort made it easier to bring that experience wherever you go by launching a limited-edition Bring Your Own Backyard Pack via the Sazerac House website.