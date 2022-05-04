Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week , July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

Fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries, responsible for an estimated 10% of global carbon emissions and producing large quantities of waste. The problem seems to be getting worse, since the average use of a clothing item has decreased by more than 85% since 2002, according to Euromonitor. Meanwhile 33% of shoppers perceive a piece of clothing as “old” after only three wears, and $500 billion is lost each year because of under-wearing, Greenpeace estimates.