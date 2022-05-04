Fashion & Apparel

This Fashion Brand Built a QR Code Into Its Clothes so People Can Easily Resell Them Later

Samsøe Samsøe's project aims to cut back on the huge quantities of waste generated by the industry

Resell Tag available on Samsoe Samsoe clothes
Once scanned, the Resell Tag automates the process of reselling clothes online.Uncle Grey, Samsøe Samsøe
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

17 seconds ago

Looking to refine your retail marketing campaign? Join leaders from Wayfair, PacSun, Rent the Runway and more at Commerce Week, July 26–28, in NYC. We'll explore purpose-driven marketing, the Metaverse, social commerce, community and more. Save 40% on your pass now! .

Fashion is one of the world’s most polluting industries, responsible for an estimated 10% of global carbon emissions and producing large quantities of waste. The problem seems to be getting worse, since the average use of a clothing item has decreased by more than 85% since 2002, according to Euromonitor. Meanwhile 33% of shoppers perceive a piece of clothing as “old” after only three wears, and $500 billion is lost each year because of under-wearing, Greenpeace estimates.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Leadership & Talent

The Marketing Hall of Fame Welcomes 4 New Members

By Lisa Lacy

Three women posing with their dogs
Creative

Bark Drops a New Love Song to Canines for the Pandemic Era

By T.L. Stanley

Illustration of a man sitting on a bench, looking at a large poster of a college building on a concrete wall.
Voice

How Higher Ed Is Getting Creative to Attract College-Cautious Gen Z

By Kimberley Ring

A graphic shows the organizational structure within GroupM
The Future of Agencies

Inside Recent Changes at WPP’s GroupM: What the EssenceMediacom Merger Means

By Olivia Morley

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision