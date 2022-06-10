Sports Marketing

This Dreamlike Animation Celebrates the Official Return of Wimbledon

'The Stage Awaits' takes a stunning look at 100 years at Centre Court for the AELTC

An animation of a boy running past pictures of tennis greats
The 60-second film captures the love of tennis fans as they gain inspiration from their favorite champions.AELTC
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

1 min ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

As the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) celebrates one-hundred years at Centre Court, there’s no time like the present to reflect on some of the iconic moments the organization has seen on the field. For the AELTC, the best way to acknowledge the past is to keep your feet planted firmly in the future.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Metaverse

Mila Kunis and Sharad Devarajan Launch Web3-Based Fantasy Universe and Media Company

By Trishla Ostwal

Platforms

Facebook: How to Delete a Post From Your Stories Archiveicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Facebook: How to Stop Your Stories Posts From Being Archivedicon-image

By Brandy Shaul

An assortment of outdoor party items on a fake backyard
AdFreak

This Pack From Southern Comfort Lets You ‘Bring Your Own Backyard’ to Any Party

By Samantha Nelson

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

The Secret to Social Commerce Success

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch