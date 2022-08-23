The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Members of fantasy sports leagues analyze players’ statistics to build their ideal team and track how well their chosen athletes perform over the course of the season. Diageo‘s Bundaberg Rum and Leo Burnett Australia are using the hobby as a way to draw attention to the National Women’s Rugby League ahead of its premiership season by putting together the first mixed gender fantasy league.