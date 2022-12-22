As 2022 comes to a close, there have been 636 recorded mass shootings in the U.S. this year. This makes it the second-worst year for gun violence in the eight years since the Gun Violence Archive, the nation’s most comprehensive record of mass shootings, began tracking.

With this frightening data in mind, DDB agency Rodgers Townsend created “The Greatest Gift” for March For Our Lives, a youth-led movement to end gun violence through civic engagement, education and direct action. Timed to the holiday season, the St. Louis agency aimed to create a moment of holiday pause as a way to raise awareness around the need to end gun violence.

Rodgers Townsend, March For Our Lives

The powerful 30-second spot, shot by L.A.-based director Nate Townsend, shows an eerie scene as a continuous cascade of bullet shell casings land on the floor of a classroom to the tune of the “Carol of the Bells.” Viewers are left with chilling images of kids backpacks, jackets and snowflake artwork scattered on the ground amid the bullets. Finally, the spot ends with a call to action, claiming that an end gun violence is truly the greatest gift any adult can give kids.

“If haunting can be magical, if tragic can be beautiful, that’s what we were going for,” Mike McCormick, chief creative officer at Rodgers Townsend, said in a statement.“There’s no humanity or graphic detail, yet you feel the slow-motion terror of the moment.”

A moment for action

With the increased number of mass shootings, more agencies such as Quality Meats, Leo Burnett and Ogilvy are utilizing their platforms to create awareness around the need for gun reform. For Rodgers Townsend, the holiday season is a crucial time to help people understand the urgency of this growing crisis.

“Good ideas must be acted upon. But this one, in particular, loses its power by January,” McCormick said in a statement. “I have 8-year-old daughters. And more than ever, what I wish I could give them isn’t under the Christmas tree. It’s freedom from fear, intruder drills and assault weapons.”

You can find more information on ending gun violence on the March For Our Lives website.