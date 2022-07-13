Creative

These Surreal Ads From an AI Art Director Could Offer a Glimpse Into the Future

It took a bot 5 minutes to produce creative for KFC, Wimbledon and Gucci

A collage of AI-produced ads for famous brands
The AI reimagined ads for 10 famous brands, including KFC, Gucci and Colgate.10 Days
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

5 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Could a robot do your job? If you asked any creative this question, the answer would most likely be a firm “no.” But a new experiment in artificial intelligence (AI) art direction has delivered some striking and thought-provoking results that might make some think twice.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Leadership & Talent

Twitter Taps Rebecca Hahn as Global VP of Communications

By David Cohen

Augmented Reality

Monkeypaw Productions, Universal Pictures Bring Nope AR Experience to Meta Horizon Worlds

By David Cohen

a dark and stormy sky with a bottle of skyy vodka and a cocktail
Beer & Spirits

Skyy Vodka Creates a Boozy Experience for Jordan Peele’s Latest Thriller

By Natalie Venegas

Augmented Reality

Broadway Uses AR to Get People Into Theaters

By Trishla Ostwal

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Why Marketing Needs to Work More Closely With Procurement

By Bret Sanford-Chung, Managing Director, Marketing Consulting, KPMG U.S.

The Media Buying Narrative Is Broken—But It Can Be Fixed

By Pam Zucker

Leverage the Power of Sound for Your Brand

By Mark Pappas, SVP, Innovation, CMI Media Group

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix