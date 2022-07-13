How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Could a robot do your job? If you asked any creative this question, the answer would most likely be a firm “no.” But a new experiment in artificial intelligence (AI) art direction has delivered some striking and thought-provoking results that might make some think twice.