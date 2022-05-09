Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Signs of ovarian cancer are often overlooked or mistaken for other conditions, which means the disease can go undetected for a long time. For World Ovarian Cancer Day on May 8, U.K. charity Ovarian Cancer Action ran an unusual social media campaign to ensure that ovarian cancer symptoms could not be ignored.