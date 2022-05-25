Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

How many times have you walked by a static poster asking for help finding a missing person before moving on with your day? To give these pleas more impact, Engine Creative has unveiled a series of striking, high-tech billboards that feature “live” images of people who are unreachable in order to drive an instant connection with passers-by.