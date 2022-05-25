Creative

These Live Missing Person Billboards Use Moving Images to Make Them More Memorable

Engine Creative has re-invented the traditional posters using AI

The posters for U.K nonprofit Missing People, feature photography enhanced and animated by AI and machine learning
The posters for U.K nonprofit Missing People, feature photography animated by machine learningMissing People
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

56 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

How many times have you walked by a static poster asking for help finding a missing person before moving on with your day? To give these pleas more impact, Engine Creative has unveiled a series of striking, high-tech billboards that feature “live” images of people who are unreachable in order to drive an instant connection with passers-by.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Performers during Pepsis Halftime Show with a rip across middle of the page.
Voice

Did Pepsi Make the Right Move Walking Away From the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

By Charlene Coughlin

Adweek Podcasts

The Great Fail Podcast: Mystery of the Carrian Group

By Debra Chen

Passengers watch Delta Studio in-flight entertainment on a Delta Air Lines airplane
Travel & Transportation

Delta Offers a MasterClass in In-Flight Entertainment

By Jason Notte

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

AAPI Agency Leaders Remind Marketers That Asian Americans Are ‘Not a Monolith’

By Emmy Liederman

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

You Might Like

Beautiful Things Happen When Video Meets Display

By Criteo

The State of Audio Advertising 2022

By Stuart Feil

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision