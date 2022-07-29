Ad of the Day

These Darkly Humorous Cold Brew Ads Star an Insightful (but Still Wild) Bear

When the social algorithm failed Wandering Bear, it turned to agency Supernatural for a new strategy

A stop motion bear and woman
Wandering Bear linked with agency Supernatural and its data-driven tools to determine the kind of creative that would resonate most with its core consumer group.Supernatural, Wandering Bear
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

5 mins ago

Coffee culture is strong on TikTok and Instagram, making them the ideal playgrounds for advertisers hoping to connect java brands with eager fans. But when paid social platforms updated their privacy policies, making it harder for Wandering Bear to physically find its caffeine-loving audience, the cold brew brand found that leaning on the algorithm was no longer a viable option.

