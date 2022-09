Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 9–10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now .

From Nike’s high-tech 3D billboard to Corona’s solar-powered posters, brands have been getting increasingly creative with their out-of-home (OOH) budgets. Now, British retailer Sainsbury’s has unveiled its own experiment: billboards you can harvest food from.