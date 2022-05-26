Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
D&AD has awarded its Black Pencil—the industry award show’s top honor—to campaigns addressing the gun violence crisis in the U.S., pandemic frontline workers facing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and diverse representation of skin tones.